BRIEF-Facebook Inc Makes Statement On Its Response To The Violence In Washington

Facebook Inc: * FACEBOOK INC MAKES STATEMENT ON ITS RESPONSE TO THE VIOLENCE IN WASHINGTON

* FACEBOOK INC SAYS BEEN SEARCHING FOR AND REMOVING CONTENT PRAISING AND SUPPORTING STORMING OF THE US CAPITOL * FACEBOOK - BEEN SEARCHING FOR AND REMOVING CONTENT THAT CALLS TO BRING WEAPONS TO LOCATIONS ACROSS THE US, INCLUDING PROTESTS

* FACEBOOK - BEEN SEARCHING FOR AND REMOVING CONTENT THAT INCITES OR ENCOURAGES EVENTS AT THE CAPITOL, INCLUDING VIDEOS AND PHOTOS FROM THE PROTESTORS * FACEBOOK - BEEN SEARCHING FOR AND REMOVING CONTENT THAT CALLS FOR PROTESTS, EVEN PEACEFUL ONES, IF THEY VIOLATE THE CURFEW IN DC

* FACEBOOK - BEEN SEARCHING FOR AND REMOVING CONTENT THAT ATTEMPTS TO RESTAGE VIOLENCE ON THURSDAY OR IN THE COMING DAYS * FACEBOOK - REMOVED FROM FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM RECENT VIDEO OF TRUMP SPEAKING ABOUT PROTESTS AND HIS SUBSEQUENT POST ABOUT ELECTION RESULTS

* FACEBOOK - "UPDATING OUR LABEL ON POSTS ACROSS OUR PLATFORMS THAT ATTEMPT TO DELEGITIMIZE THE ELECTION RESULTS" * FACEBOOK - CONTINUING TO MONITOR THE SITUATION AND WILL TAKE ADDITIONAL MEASURES IF NECESSARY

