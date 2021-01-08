New OxygenOS update arrives for OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro in India, EU

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have started receiving a new OxygenOS update in the European and Indian regions. The new over-the-air update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 and is expected to be released soon in other regions too.

The latest update for the OnePlus 8 series brings fixes related to the auto-rotate feature, alarm clock, and WiFi connection, among others. It also brings a keyboard height adjustment feature and the OnePlus Store app for devices in the Indian region.

Here's the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro:

System

Newly added keyboard height adjustment where you can raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience (Go to Settings-System-Language & input-Keyboard height adjustment)

Fixed the issue of a small probability that the alarm clock starts abnormally

Fixed the failure to enable the auto-rotate feature

Gallery

Fixed a small probability issue that photos don't display in the Gallery

Bluetooth

Fixed the small probability issue that no pop-up window shows up when connecting Bluetooth headset

Network

Fixed the issue that the WiFi connection failed in a specific situation

OnePlus Store (India only)

An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)

The OTA is incremental in nature which means a limited number of users will receive it now, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days if there are no critical bugs.

In India, the latest OxygenOS update is arriving with build number 11.0.3.3.IN21D for the OnePlus 8 and 11.0.3.3.IN11DA for the OnePlus 8 Pro. The European variants are receiving it as 11.0.3.3.IN21BA and 11.0.3.3.IN11BA​, respectively.

Late last month, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro got the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 build with the December 2020 Android security patch and several fixes.