New OxygenOS update arrives for OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro in India, EU
Updated: 08-01-2021 09:48 IST
The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have started receiving a new OxygenOS update in the European and Indian regions. The new over-the-air update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 and is expected to be released soon in other regions too.
The latest update for the OnePlus 8 series brings fixes related to the auto-rotate feature, alarm clock, and WiFi connection, among others. It also brings a keyboard height adjustment feature and the OnePlus Store app for devices in the Indian region.
Here's the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro:
System
- Newly added keyboard height adjustment where you can raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience (Go to Settings-System-Language & input-Keyboard height adjustment)
- Fixed the issue of a small probability that the alarm clock starts abnormally
- Fixed the failure to enable the auto-rotate feature
Gallery
- Fixed a small probability issue that photos don't display in the Gallery
Bluetooth
- Fixed the small probability issue that no pop-up window shows up when connecting Bluetooth headset
Network
- Fixed the issue that the WiFi connection failed in a specific situation
OnePlus Store (India only)
- An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)
The OTA is incremental in nature which means a limited number of users will receive it now, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days if there are no critical bugs.
In India, the latest OxygenOS update is arriving with build number 11.0.3.3.IN21D for the OnePlus 8 and 11.0.3.3.IN11DA for the OnePlus 8 Pro. The European variants are receiving it as 11.0.3.3.IN21BA and 11.0.3.3.IN11BA, respectively.
Late last month, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro got the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 build with the December 2020 Android security patch and several fixes.
