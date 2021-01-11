Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter shares slump 8% in Germany after Trump account suspension

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-01-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 15:26 IST
Twitter shares slump 8% in Germany after Trump account suspension
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twitter's German-listed shares slumped 8% on the first trading day after it permanently suspended U.S. President Donald Trump's account late on Friday.

The company said suspension of Trump's account, which had more than 88 million followers, was due to the risk of further violence, following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday..

The social media firm's U.S.-listed shares were also off 8% in thin premarket trading on Monday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to reportedly reunite with royals for first time since 'Megxit'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reunite publicly with the royal family this spring for the first time since they gave up their titles, according to a report. Page Six quoted Sunday Times as reporting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ...

SolarWinds hackers linked to known Russian spying tools, investigators say

The group behind a global cyber-espionage campaign discovered last month deployed malicious computer code with links to spying tools previously used by suspected Russian hackers, researchers said on Monday.Investigators at Moscow-based cybe...

Vidhu Vinod Chopra pens book on life, cinema

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra will come out with a book later this month in which he speaks to his long-time collaborator and scriptwriter Abhijat Joshi about his journey.Publishers Penguin said the book provides a glimpse into the mind, met...

Kazakh ruling party sweeps vote criticised as uncompetitive

Early data suggested the Nur Otan party headed by Kazakhstans former president Nursultan Nazarbayev has won a landslide victory in Sundays parliamentary election, although Western observers say the vote as uncompetitive.Such a result was wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021