Twitter shares slump 8% in Germany after Trump account suspension

Twitter shares slump 8% in Germany after Trump account suspensionReuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-01-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 15:26 IST
Twitter's German-listed shares slumped 8% on the first trading day after it permanently suspended U.S. President Donald Trump's account late on Friday.
The company said suspension of Trump's account, which had more than 88 million followers, was due to the risk of further violence, following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday..
The social media firm's U.S.-listed shares were also off 8% in thin premarket trading on Monday morning.
