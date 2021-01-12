Left Menu
Development News Edition

Intel says production of new data center chips set to ramp up in first quarter

Intel Corp said on Monday it would ramp up the production of a new data center chip in the first quarter and that a new generation of chipmaking technology will become a key part of its output this year. Intel, the biggest maker of central processor chips for both PCs and for the data center servers that power the internet, has struggled with delays in ramping up its current 10-nanometer semiconductor manufacturing process and its next-generation 7-nanometer process.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 03:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 03:00 IST
Intel says production of new data center chips set to ramp up in first quarter
File Photo

Intel Corp said on Monday it would ramp up the production of a new data center chip in the first quarter and that a new generation of chipmaking technology will become a key part of its output this year.

Intel, the biggest maker of central processor chips for both PCs and for the data center servers that power the internet, has struggled with delays in ramping up its current 10-nanometer semiconductor manufacturing process and its next-generation 7-nanometer process. The delays have allowed rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc to gain market share. Intel also faces an activist investor, Third Point LLC, which is pushing the company to re6evaluate its manufacturing strategy.

Intel plans to announce whether it plans to outsource production for some of its 2023 products on an earnings call on Jan. 21. Meanwhile, Intel on Monday said its "Ice Lake" server chips made on its 10-nanometer process would start ramping up production this quarter, though it did not give specific volumes. It also said it would introduce 50 new processor designs for PCs this year, with 30 of those using the new 10-nanometer technology.

Overall, Intel said it expects the 10-nanometer chips to eclipse its older generation of 14-nanometer chips in terms of production volumes sometime this year. The company on Monday also gave details about a chip that its Mobileye autonomous driving subsidiary is working on for a lidar sensor, a laser-based device that helps vehicles obtain a three-dimensional view of the road.

The lidar chip will be made in one of Intel's factories in New Mexico and will integrate both active and passive components onto a single chip, which was not possible outside chip factories, said Mobileye's vice president. "That solves that dual contradiction of, 'I need a better sensor, but also need it to be way cheaper at the same time,'" said Jack Weast, who is also a senior principal engineer at Intel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Acting U.S. homeland security secretary stepping down -official

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told his staff on Monday he was stepping down, becoming the latest senior Trump administration official to resign following last weeks deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol, a senior administrati...

Soccer-Manchester United v Liverpool highlights FA Cup fourth round

Manchester United will host Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup after the two arch rivals were drawn together on Monday, with the game set to be played a week after their Premier League summit clash.The two sides, who are both top o...

CDC says 9 million Americans now vaccinated as U.S. states scramble

Nearly 9 million Americans had been given their first COVID-19 vaccination dose as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, as states scrambled to step up inoculations that have yet to slow the roaring pa...

Ford to close Brazil manufacturing operations, take $4.1 bln in charges

Ford Motor Co said on Monday it will close its three plants in Brazil this year and take pretax charges of about 4.1 billion as the COVID-19 pandemic amplified the companys under use of its manufacturing capacity. Production will cease imme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021