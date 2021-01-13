Google makes it easier to troubleshoot issues in Meet

Google has added new tools in Meet that will help users easily understand how their local desktop and network environments affect meeting quality. These tools will help diagnose and alleviate any noticeable performance issues if they occur during a call.

Google says the new tools will provide more visibility into how the system is performing. During a call, users can now head over to the three-dot menu and select "Troubleshooting and Help" to see:

CPU load and network stability over time

Time segments highlighted when the local environment likely affects the call quality

Further, users will see suggestions to improve Google Meet call performance and real-time feedback on the effect of any action taken on network and processing load. Users will also notice general tips for performing common tasks like presenting content and recording meetings.

The new troubleshooting and help feature on Google Meet will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.

"Meet shares processing power and network connections with all other applications and browser tabs running on a computer. When the system is overusing its processing power or suffering from a bad network connection, Meet will try to adjust and maintain performance while consuming less resources. Some of those adjustments are less visible, but if resource shortages are severe or persistent, users may notice blurry video, stuttering audio, or other issues," Google said.