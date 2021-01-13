Left Menu
Nokia-M1 partnership to drive Singapore’s 5G SA network launch

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 13-01-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 09:18 IST
Nokia-M1 partnership to drive Singapore’s 5G SA network launch
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nokia has expanded its long-standing partnership with Singapore's M1 to drive the country's 5G standalone (SA) network launch and digital transformation journey by enhancing the operator's network resilience and performance, the Finnish telecom giant said on Wednesday.

The partnership will leverage the Nokia 5G standalone Core that consists mainly of 5G cloud-native Core and Cloud Packet Core software to offer M1 the reliability, scalability, flexibility and performance needed to efficiently deliver network capabilities like cloud gaming and immersive experience applications for Singaporean 5G customers.

Combined with the Nokia Network Services Platform (NSP), Nokia's 5G standalone Core allows operators to design and automate network slices to drive the development of industrial uses cases like unmanned aerial or road vehicles, remote operations, wireless e-health, digital banking and smart manufacturing.

Commenting on the partnership, Manjot Singh Mann, Chief Executive Officer, M1, said, "5G standalone is going to be the real game-changer for 5G. With Nokia's 5G standalone Core integrated into our 5G network, we are well-positioned to harness the endless possibilities that 5G standalone can bring about."

"Being at the forefront of 5G standalone use cases development, we are excited to leverage 5G standalone's low-latency, as well as its responsive, secured and high-throughput mobile connectivity to deliver high performance and reliable 5G services for our consumers and enterprises, as well as play a pivotal role in Singapore's Smart Nation digital transformation journey," Mann added.

Nokia said its professional services teams will also deploy the Network Exposure Function to enable application developers to connect to the 5G standalone Core and Communication and Security Edge Protection Proxy Function to enhance 5G roaming.

