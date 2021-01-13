Left Menu
Meet Sony's Airpeak: World's smallest drone capable to carry Alpha camera

According to the company, the payload of the Airpeak drone can be equipped with an Alpha mirrorless camera to capture high quality, full-frame aerial photography and video, making it the world's smallest drone that can carry the Alpha camera system.

13-01-2021
Sony's Airpeak drone is capable of dynamic filming and precise, stable flight and aims to contribute to the further development of the entertainment industry as well as to improved efficiency and savings in various industries. Image Credit: Sony

At the virtual Consumers Electronics Show (CES) 2021, Japanese technology giant Sony unveiled Airpeak, a new business targeted drone for professional photography and video production that will be launching in the spring of 2021.

Combining its imaging and sensing technological expertise as well as 3R technologies (Reality, Real-time and Remote) in the drone area, Sony aims to support the creativity of video creators to the fullest extent possible.

Sony's Airpeak drone is capable of dynamic filming and precise, stable flight and aims to contribute to the further development of the entertainment industry as well as to improved efficiency and savings in various industries. Airpeak will also help enable drone-use with the highest level of safety and reliability in environments where this has been difficult in the past.

"The recent proliferation of drones has contributed greatly to the delivery of previously unseen images, as well as to workflow efficiency and energy savings in the industrial sector. Sony has assigned the "Airpeak" brand to reflect its aspiration to contribute to the further evolvement and the creation of unprecedented value through its imaging and sensing technology as well as 3R technologies (Reality, Real-time and Remote) in the drone area," Sony said in a release.

