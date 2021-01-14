Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung promises new phones will deliver more for less money

PTI | Sanramon | Updated: 14-01-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 22:14 IST
Samsung promises new phones will deliver more for less money

Samsung's next crop of smartphones will boast bigger screens, better cameras, and longer-lasting batteries at lower prices than last year's lineup that came out just before the pandemic toppled the economy.

The three Galaxy S21 phones unveiled Thursday at a virtual event will face some of the same challenges in an economy still hobbled by a crisis that has left millions of people unemployed and forced millions of others to do their jobs or attend school from their homes.

But this time Samsung has made some pricing adjustments that reflect the hard times.

All three phones will be less expensive than last year's comparable models, with the reductions ranging from 7 per cent to 20 per cent. Part of the price drops stems from the falling cost for making devices compatible with faster 5G wireless networks, but Samsung also is trying to make its devices more affordable to consumers struggling to make ends meet, said Drew Blackard, the South Korean company's vice president of product management.

“We are always looking at what is happening in the market and try to be responsive of that,” Blackard said.

Apple also has been offering cheaper versions of the iPhones in recent years, a trend that was amplified last year with the April release of a model selling for USD 400 and another scaled-down device released last fall that sells for USD 700 compared to USD 1,100 for its latest top-of-the-line model Samsung quickly learned about how the pandemic might reshape the smartphone market when last year's Galaxy S20 models hit the stores in the US last March just as lockdowns were shutting down wide swaths of the economy and unemployment rates were soaring to their highest levels since the Great Depression nearly a century ago.

The downturn curtailed demand for the Galaxy S20 lineup, contributing to a 29 per cent drop from the previous year in Samsung's smartphone shipments for the April-June period, according to the research firm International Data Corp. The plunge temporarily knocked Samsung from its perch as the world's leading seller of smartphones, but the company reclaimed the mantle from China's Huawei after its shipments rebounded during the July-September period.

But the slump prompted Samsung to release a lower cost phone, called the Galaxy S20 FE, in October that wasn't in the company's original plans last year, Blackard said. That model sold for USD 700, down from the USD 1,000 price that Samsung had set for its lower-priced standard Galaxy S20.

In this year's lineup, the standard Galaxy S21 phone will start at USD 800, a 20 per cent markdown from last year's comparable model. The latest Galaxy fine will feature a new design for the camera modules, with more photography options, increased privacy controls and a battery that Samsung promises will last at least a day before it needs to be recharged.

The two other phones have slightly bigger screens in addition to a few other bells and whistles not offered on the basic model. The Galaxy S21 Plus will sell for USD 1,000, a 17 per cent reduction from last year's comparable model while the Galaxy S21 Ultra will sell for USD 1,300, down by USD 100 from last year's comparable model.

And the Ultra model will become the first Galaxy S phone capable of working with a Samsung pen that will be sold separately to allow users to digitally draw on the display the screen. Previously, Samsung has only designed the pen for its Galaxy Note models that are aimed for buyers who use those devices primarily for getting work done rather than for entertainment and leisure.

All three phones will be available in stores Jan. 29, although they can be pre-ordered beginning Thursday.(AP) RUPRUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique to key White House position

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis won't abandon peace efforts over U.S. designation, says chief negotiator

Yemens Houthi movement will not walk away from peace talks with the United Nations and Saudi Arabia despite the U.S. decision to designate the Iran-aligned group as a foreign terrorist organisation, the Houthi chief negotiator told Reuters....

Ex-Italian PM Berlusconi says he's in 'good health' after hospitalisation

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi said he was in good health after being admitted to hospital in Monaco because of heart problems on Thursday.I am in good health. Due to the prudence of my doctors I had to go to hospital for s...

COVID-19: UK travel ban on South America, Portugal over new variant fears

Travel to the UK from anywhere in South America, as well as Portugal, has been banned due to fears over a new coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil.The UK governments COVID-19 operations committee met on Thursday to discuss the iss...

Samsung's Galaxy S21 premium smartphones to hit India later this month

South Korean tech giant Samsung said it will bring its new lineup of flagship Galaxy S21 smartphones to the Indian market by the end of the month with prices starting Rs 69,999, intensifying competition in the premium segment. Samsung, whic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021