Left Menu
Development News Edition

Messaging app Signal facing technical difficulties

Signal said on Friday it was experiencing technical difficulties and working to restore the service, as it dealt with a flood of new users after rival messaging app WhatsApp announced a controversial change in privacy terms.

Reuters | California | Updated: 16-01-2021 01:49 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 00:31 IST
Messaging app Signal facing technical difficulties

Signal said on Friday it was experiencing technical difficulties and working to restore the service, as it dealt with a flood of new users after rival messaging app WhatsApp announced a controversial change in privacy terms. Along with another encrypted app, Telegram, Signal has been the main beneficiary of online outrage around the policy changes announced by WhatsApp last week. Telegram said on Wednesday it had surpassed 500 million active users globally.

"We have been adding new servers and extra capacity at a record pace every single day this week, but today exceeded even our most optimistic projections," said Aruna Harder, Chief Operating Officer of Signal Messenger. Currently, more than 1,300 users are still facing issues, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

The non-profit Signal Foundation based in Silicon Valley, which currently oversees the app, was launched in February 2018 with Brian Acton, who co-founded WhatsApp before selling it to Facebook, providing initial funding of $50 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

Google dedicates doodle to basketball inventor James Naismith

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Security forces and shutdowns in Washington D.C. for the Biden inauguration

The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday will take place under extraordinary security against threats from armed far-right groups after the Jan. 6 storming of Congress by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump. More...

Dashboard camera helps Delhi police zero in on car in hit-and-run case

With the help of a dashboard camera of a car, police have identified a vehicle that killed a 26-year-old man in a hit-and-run case in west Delhis Rajouri Garden area, officials said on Friday.On Tuesday, police received information that an ...

EU states warn of risks to vaccination credibility as Pfizer slows supplies

European governments said the credibility of their COVID-19 vaccination programmes was at risk on Friday after U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer announced a temporary slowdown of deliveries of its vaccines. Shots developed by Pfizer with its ...

Trump plans to depart Washington the morning of Inauguration Day -source

President Donald Trump now plans to leave Washington on the morning of Inauguration Day next Wednesday after considering a departure on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. Trump, who had already said he will not at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021