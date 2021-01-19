Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cybersecurity firm: Booting hackers a complex chore

I still think that were still in the early days of really understanding the scope of the threat-actor activity, said Carmakal.The public has not heard much about who exactly was compromised because many victims still cant figure out what the attackers have done and thus may not feel they have an obligation to report on it.

PTI | Boston | Updated: 19-01-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 20:24 IST
Cybersecurity firm: Booting hackers a complex chore
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Efforts to assess the impact of a more than seven-month-old cyberespionage campaign blamed on Russia — and boot the intruders — remain in their early stages, says the cybersecurity firm that discovered the attack.

The hack has badly shaken the US government and private sector. The firm, FireEye, released a tool and a white paper Tuesday to help potential victims scour their cloud-based installations of Microsoft 365 — where users' emails, documents and collaborative tools reside — to determine if hackers broke in and remain active.

The aim is not just to ferret out and evict the hackers but to keep them from being able to re-enter, said Matthew McWhirt, the effort's team leader.

"There's a lot of specific things you have to do — we learned from our investigations — to really eradicate the attacker,'' he said.

Since FireEye disclosed its discovery in mid-December, infections have been found at federal agencies including the departments of Commerce, Treasury, Justice and federal courts. Also compromised, said FireEye chief technical officer Charles Carmakal, are dozens of private sector targets with a high concentration in the software industry and Washington D.C. policy-oriented think tanks.

The intruders have stealthily scooped up intelligence for months, carefully choosing targets from the roughly 18,000 customers infected with malicious code they activated after sneaking it into an update of network management software first pushed out last March by Texas-based SolarWinds.

"We continue to learn about new victims almost every day. I still think that we're still in the early days of really understanding the scope of the threat-actor activity," said Carmakal.

The public has not heard much about who exactly was compromised because many victims still can't figure out what the attackers have done and thus "may not feel they have an obligation to report on it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Badminton-Sai Praneeth out of Thailand Open due to COVID-19 positive test

Indian shuttler B. Sai Praneeth has been withdrawn from the Thailand Open after testing positive for COVID-19, the Badminton World Federation BWF said on Tuesday. BWF said world number 13 Sai Praneeth returned a positive result on Monday an...

EU eyes scheme to share surplus COVID-19 vaccines with poorer nations

The European Union wants to set up a mechanism that would allow the sharing of surplus COVID-19 vaccines with poorer neighbouring states and Africa, the EU health chief said on Tuesday - a move that may undercut a WHO-led global scheme. Wit...

Dua Lipa clears out pregnancy rumours

American singer and songwriter Dua Lipa sparked speculation regarding pregnancy after she shared a post with a baby bottle, angel and sparkle emojis. But later during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the singer cleared out the pregnancy ...

Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary

President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine to be his assistant secretary of health, leaving her poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. A pedia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021