New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Google has introduced a new range name box to improve navigation in Sheets. Located to the left of the formula bar, it can be used to jump directly to coordinates and named ranges in Google Sheets.

Ranges can be named to keep better track of them and create cleaner formulas. For instance, instead of using "A1:B2" to describe a range of cells, users could name the range "budget_total." This way, a formula like "=SUM(A1:B2, D4:E6)" could be written as "=SUM(budget_total, quarter2)."

Additionally, the new range name box provides a dropdown menu to easily access and manage to create new named ranges in the sheet.

Previously, active cells were only indicated by a blue outline and could be located by scrolling or using the arrow keys.

The range name box in Google Sheets will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, Nonprofits customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

The new feature is fully rolling out to Rapid Release domains while the gradual rollout for Scheduled Release domains will commence on January 25.