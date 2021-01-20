Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppo Find X3 Pro (CPH2173) spotted on FCC; key details revealed

The FCC listing (via tipster Abhishek Yadav) has revealed key details about the upcoming Oppo Find X3 Pro. The handset will be backed by a dual-cell 2200mAh battery and support 65W fast-charging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 09:41 IST
Oppo Find X3 Pro (CPH2173) spotted on FCC; key details revealed
Oppo Find X3 Pro. Image Credit: Voice/Evan Blass

An Oppo smartphone with model number CPH2173, expected to be the Oppo Find X3 Pro, has been spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification website.

The FCC listing (via tipster Abhishek Yadav) has revealed key details about the upcoming Oppo Find X3 Pro. The handset will be backed by a dual-cell 2200mAh battery and support 65W fast-charging.

As per the listing, the Oppo Find X3 Pro will run on the Color OS 11.2 UI based on the Android 11 OS. Earlier this month, the Oppo CPH2173 appeared on Geekbench, confirming that the device will pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and 12GB RAM under the hood.

According to popular tipster Evan Blass, the handset will feature a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The back of the phone will have a quad-camera module including a pair of new 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 image sensors, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and a 3MP macro lens.

The device is said to come with a dual cell 4,500mAh battery, with support for both 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 wired charging and 30W VOOC Air wireless charging.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro is expected to be launched in March 2021 alongside two other models- Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite.

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Stock Pro - A Training and Guiding Solution for all Stock Market traders and investors

MUMBAI and GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 20, 2021 PRNewswire -- The Stock Market is one of the biggest mind-game where the fight is between well educated, deep pocketed institutional investors and a lay traderinvestor. It is a matter of clever inve...

Genome sequencing of coronavirus in sewage can help detect local variants: Study

As reports of new strains of the novel coronavirus, including those with more transmissibility, emerge from different parts of the world, a new study says viral genome sequencing of wastewater can help discover variants before they are dete...

Maha: Fire at private hall in Thane; no casualty

A fire broke out in a hall used tohold spiritual discoursesin Maharashtras Thane city onWednesday, a civic official said.No one was injured in the blaze which erupted around12.15 am in the private hall located in Panchpakhadi area,Thane civ...

IMF approves $2.7 bln line of credit to Panama for pandemic fallout

The International Monetary Fund IMF said on Tuesday it had approved a 2.7 billion line of credit for Panama to address the coronavirus pandemic.The IMFs executive board approved the two-year arrangement under its Precautionary and Liquidity...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021