Oppo Find X3 Pro (CPH2173) spotted on FCC; key details revealed

An Oppo smartphone with model number CPH2173, expected to be the Oppo Find X3 Pro, has been spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification website.

The FCC listing (via tipster Abhishek Yadav) has revealed key details about the upcoming Oppo Find X3 Pro. The handset will be backed by a dual-cell 2200mAh battery and support 65W fast-charging.

As per the listing, the Oppo Find X3 Pro will run on the Color OS 11.2 UI based on the Android 11 OS. Earlier this month, the Oppo CPH2173 appeared on Geekbench, confirming that the device will pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and 12GB RAM under the hood.

According to popular tipster Evan Blass, the handset will feature a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The back of the phone will have a quad-camera module including a pair of new 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 image sensors, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and a 3MP macro lens.

The device is said to come with a dual cell 4,500mAh battery, with support for both 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 wired charging and 30W VOOC Air wireless charging.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro is expected to be launched in March 2021 alongside two other models- Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite.