BRIEF-RDIF Filed For Sputnik V Registration In The EU And Expects It To Be Reviewed In February- Sputnik V Tweet

Jan 20 (Reuters) -

* RUSSIAN SPUTNIK V VACCINE AND EMA TEAMS HELD SCIENTIFIC REVIEW OF SPUTNIK V ON JAN 19 - SPUTNIK V TWEET

* RDIF FILED FOR SPUTNIK V REGISTRATION IN THE EU AND EXPECTS IT TO BE REVIEWED IN FEBRUARY- SPUTNIK V TWEET Source text : https://bit.ly/391a9Hv

