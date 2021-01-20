Left Menu
BRIEF-RDIF Filed For Sputnik V Registration In The EU And Expects It To Be Reviewed In February- Sputnik V Tweet

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 15:15 IST
BRIEF-RDIF Filed For Sputnik V Registration In The EU And Expects It To Be Reviewed In February- Sputnik V Tweet
Jan 20 (Reuters) -

* RUSSIAN SPUTNIK V VACCINE AND EMA TEAMS HELD SCIENTIFIC REVIEW OF SPUTNIK V ON JAN 19 - SPUTNIK V TWEET

* RDIF FILED FOR SPUTNIK V REGISTRATION IN THE EU AND EXPECTS IT TO BE REVIEWED IN FEBRUARY- SPUTNIK V TWEET Source text : https://bit.ly/391a9Hv

