BRIEF-RDIF Filed For Sputnik V Registration In The EU And Expects It To Be Reviewed In February- Sputnik V Tweet

BRIEF-RDIF Filed For Sputnik V Registration In The EU And Expects It To Be Reviewed In February- Sputnik V TweetReuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 15:15 IST
Jan 20 (Reuters) -
* RUSSIAN SPUTNIK V VACCINE AND EMA TEAMS HELD SCIENTIFIC REVIEW OF SPUTNIK V ON JAN 19 - SPUTNIK V TWEET
* RDIF FILED FOR SPUTNIK V REGISTRATION IN THE EU AND EXPECTS IT TO BE REVIEWED IN FEBRUARY- SPUTNIK V TWEET Source text : https://bit.ly/391a9Hv
Also Read: Marston's expects lockdown-led pub closures until March
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EXPECTS