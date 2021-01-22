Left Menu
Dynamic Spectrum Sharing to facilitate smooth migration to 5G: Samsung whitepaper

According to Samsung, while DSS is advantageous in the early stages of 5G as it only allocates the required amount of resources for 5G users and retains the remaining resources for 4G users, it can allocate more resources to 5G services as the demand for 5G grows over time.

Updated: 22-01-2021 09:18 IST
Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung's DSS solution can effectively maximize operational efficiency and offer a smooth transition to 5G by accommodating both 4G and 5G users on the same spectrum, the company said in a whitepaper that focuses on DSS technology along with its key benefits.

DSS is an advanced technology that enables both 4G and 5G to be simultaneously deployed and co-exist in a single frequency carrier. The resource sharing is done dynamically according to the traffic conditions of both LTE and NR users in the network, thereby enabling flexible resource utilization suitable for market penetration of new NR users.

"DSS appears to be a promising technology that enables the coexistence of multiple radio access technologies and the utilization of low-frequency band for NR all while eliminating the need for new spectrum allocation for 5G," the whitepaper said.

The Samsung DSS solution can be used on both traditional hardware-based and also virtualized-based radio networks, enabling maximum flexibility for customers. It has been deployed commercially in the U.S. over a virtualized 5G RAN.

