Amazon to hike fees for Spanish users after new digital tax
Amazon will raise fees for Spanish companies using its platform by 3% from April after the government imposed a digital tax, a company document seen by Reuters showed. An Amazon spokesman confirmed the so-called Google tax, which Spain began charging on revenues of large digital companies from Jan. 21, would hit users of its services.Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:17 IST
Amazon will raise fees for Spanish companies using its platform by 3% from April after the government imposed a digital tax, a company document seen by Reuters showed.
An Amazon spokesman confirmed the so-called Google tax, which Spain began charging on revenues of large digital companies from Jan. 21, would hit users of its services. Countries around the world are examining ways to tax global tech companies on revenues generated in their economies in the absence of wider agreement on how to tackle their growing role in business and commerce.
The spokesman added that Amazon advocates a global approach rather than taxes imposed by individual countries. The Amazon document confirmed an earlier report by Spanish online media El Confidencial.
Amazon announced a similar move in France after the government there also approved a "Google tax".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Spanish Economy Minister estimates GDP expanded in Q4 despite coronavirus restrictions
Spanish Economy Minister estimates GDP expanded in Q4 despite coronavirus restrictions
Spain will receive 600,000 doses of Moderna vaccine in next six weeks, minister says
Pandemic curbs slash Spain's traffic deaths by 21% in 2020 to lowest on record
Spain to receive 1st batch of Moderna vaccine in 7-10 days: Health Minister