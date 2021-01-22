Left Menu
Development News Edition

Privacy complaint targets European Parliament's virus test site

A number of these third-party requests were for user data in targeted advertising and to enable software to function smoothly. "The main issues raised are the deceptive cookies banners of an internal corona testing website, the vague and unclear data protection notice, and the illegal transfer of data to the U.S.," Noybaid said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:35 IST
Privacy complaint targets European Parliament's virus test site
Representative image

A privacy activist filed a complaint with an EU watchdog on Friday over the European Parliament's COVID-19 testing app for its staff, saying it could be transferring data illegally to the United States.

The Austrian privacy advocacy group Noybaid, led by Max Schrems it had taken its case to the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) on behalf of six European Union lawmakers. Schrems, an Austrian and prominent figure in Europe's digital rights movement against intrusive data-gathering by Silicon Valley tech giants, pursued two cases against Facebook , winning landmark judgments that forced the social network to change how it handles user data in Europe.

The complaint said that EU lawmakers, on accessing the virus test site, discovered that it had sent over 150 third-party requests, including requests to U.S.-based companies Google and Stripe, in breach of an EU court judgment in July last year. A number of these third-party requests were for user data in targeted advertising and to enable software to function smoothly.

"The main issues raised are the deceptive cookies banners of an internal corona testing website, the vague and unclear data protection notice, and the illegal transfer of data to the U.S.," Noybaid said in a statement. Cookies are used by companies to track online browsing behaviour, key to online advertising.

Schrems said the EU parliament should have known better. "Public authorities, and in particular the EU institutions, have to lead by example to comply with the law. This is also true when it comes to transfers of data outside of the EU. By using U.S. providers, the European Parliament enabled U.S. authorities to access data of its staff and its members."

EDPS confirmed receipt of the complaint. The European Parliament did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford says, “We want it to be the best”

Fans are tremendously excited after knowing Indiana Jones is returning after 12 years with Indiana Jones 5 on cinemas in July 2022. The movie will be the fifth and final installment of the franchise. Viewers may be wondering about the final...

We told farmers to come up with their own proposal, other than repeal, if they have anything better than our offer: Tomar.

We told farmers to come up with their own proposal, other than repeal, if they have anything better than our offer Tomar....

I don't want to speculate, but we're hopeful farmer unions will consider positively our proposal to suspend laws and find a solution: Tomar.

I dont want to speculate, but were hopeful farmer unions will consider positively our proposal to suspend laws and find a solution Tomar....

Sweden registers 4,214 new COVID-19 cases, 84 deaths on Friday

Sweden, which has spurned a lockdown throughout the pandemic, registered 4,214 new coronavirus cases on Friday, Health Agency statistics showed.The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 84 new deaths, taking the total to 11,005. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021