Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

The American multinational technology company Google is soon going to roll out a new design for its mobile search results. The tech giant is redesigning the search engine interface on mobile devices. The changes are intended to simplify how search results look.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 16:41 IST
Google to redesign mobile search with new interface
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The American multinational technology company Google is soon going to roll out a new design for its mobile search results. The tech giant is redesigning the search engine interface on mobile devices. The changes are intended to simplify how search results look. According to The Verge, Aileen Cheng, who led the redesign, in an official release announced on Friday, "We wanted to take a step back to simplify a bit so people could find what they're looking for faster and more easily."

The redesign will focus on having larger and bolder texts which will help to scan the data easily. The results of the search will also be occupying more width of the user's screen. Not only this, but Google will also be modifying the colors of the interface to help highlight important information without being distracting. Additionally, the upcoming design will put more data on the top of the page and reduce the visual clutter. This will help the users in easily searching the required data without scrolling down too far for the same. As per The Verge, the Google upgrade will roll out in the coming days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

MP: Congress protests over farm laws; cops use tear gas, water cannons

Congress workers protestingagainst the three agri laws clashed with the police andallegedly hurled stones while on their way to gherao RajBhavan here on Saturday, prompting police to use watercannons, tear gas and canes to disperse them, of...

At least 10,000 people join Moscow protest to back Kremlin critic Navalny

At least 10,000 people joined protests in Moscow on Saturday to call for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Reuters witnesses estimated.The Interior Ministry put turnout in the protests at around 4,000 people, the TASS new...

Take steps to protect Indian fishermen: Pondy CM to Modi

Senior Congress leader andPuducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday urged prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene immediately andensure protection of Indian fishermen facing attacks by theSri Lanka Navy and the Coast Guard.Talk...

Wolves sign striker Willian José on loan from Real Sociedad

Wolverhampton has signed Brazilian striker Willian Jos on loan from Spanish club Real Sociedad until the end of the season, the Premier League club said Saturday.The loan signing adds depth to the Wolves squad after forward Ral Jimnez suffe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021