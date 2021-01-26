Left Menu
Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates

26-01-2021
Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates
Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it added fewer monthly bill-paying phone subscribers than expected during the fourth quarter, as it faced increased competition from rivals T-Mobile US Inc and AT&T Inc .

The company added 279,000 postpaid phone subscribers in the quarter, below FactSet estimates of 443,100.

