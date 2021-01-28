Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Samsung on Wednesday announced the successful completion of the first 5G Standalone (SA) trial in the Czech Republic with its European partner Deutsche Telekom.

Leveraging Samsung's Massive MIMO radio, the two companies achieved outstanding results with the MU-MIMO technology. According to the company, the spectrum efficiency was tripled as compared to that of LTE under realistic conditions and the throughput was also increased by about 2.5 times of SU-MIMO (Single-User MIMO).

Commenting on this achievement, Alex Choi, SVP Strategy & Technology Innovation, Deutsche Telekom, said, "We are pleased to collaborate with Samsung to verify the performance of its 5G SA solution. Together with strong partners, we are consistently introducing advanced technical capabilities into our network, and we are very excited about the potential of 5G SA networks to further accelerate the 5G evolution.

Samsung's latest end-to-end 5G SA solutions including Massive MIMO radio and Core that were used in the trial have been commercially deployed across the globe. The South Korean technology giant supports 5G commercial services in the world's leading markets, including Korea, the U.S. and Japan.

Samsung is glad to successfully conduct the first Massive MIMO call on an end-to-end 5G architecture within the DT Group in Europe, and it is an important milestone in both companies' efforts to bring 5G to the next phase," said WooJune Kim, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Sales & Marketing, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.