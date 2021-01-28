Left Menu

Gadkari asks EV makers to shift towards indigenous battery tech

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 18:23 IST
Gadkari asks EV makers to shift towards indigenous battery tech
Representative image

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday asked the EV industry to shift towards indigenous battery technologies.

With electric vehicles (EVs) fast becoming the new reality, Road Transport & Highways Minister Gadkari has stressed on the need to emerge as pioneers in developing leading battery and power-train technologies, as per a statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the ministry said in a statement.

''Noting that the challenge we presently face is the control on strategic reserves of Lithium, which is used to manufacture Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries used in vehicles, the minister has called upon the EV sector to shift towards a completely indigenous battery technology in the coming years,'' the statement said.

This could be metal-air, metal-ion and other potential technologies in the R&D pipeline. Pointing out the need to achieve Atmanirbhar Bharat's goal in transport sector, Gadkari said it is necessary to dedicate the coming years to rigorous research and development of such alternative battery technologies with the support of Institutions of Eminence (IoEs), industry, scientists, engineers and the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sex Education: Season 3 wont mark end to Netflix series, Series creator hinted Season 4

Sex Education fans are ardently waiting to know, what will happen in Season 3. The last two seasons were kicked off in January 2019 and 2020 respectively. Netflix confirmed Sex Education Season 3 is under production in Wales. Therefore, the...

COVID-19: Punjab records nine more deaths, 202 new cases

Punjab reported 202 fresh cases of the coronavirus and nine deaths due to it on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 1,72,606 and the death toll to 5,590.According to an official bulletin, there are 2,079 active cases of COVID...

Iran says U.S., not Tehran, should act first to resolve nuclear deal row

The United States should act first by returning to world powers 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that it ditched in 2018, the Iranian foreign minister tweeted on Thursday after Washington demanded Tehran reverse its breaches of the pact first.Ne...

Denmark may extend coronavirus restrictions to Feb 28 - newspaper

Denmark might extend its current coronavirus restrictions by three weeks to Feb. 28 in order to curb the spread of a more contagious coronavirus variant first registered in Britain, tabloid newspaper Ekstra Bladet reported on Thursday.The p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021