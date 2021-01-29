Left Menu

Xiaomi's new charging tech can remotely charge multiple devices simultaneously

Currently, Xiaomi's Mi Air Charge Technology is capable of 5W remote charging for a single device within a radius of several meters. Notably, it supports simultaneous charging of multiple devices, with each supporting 5W. Xiaomi claims that even physical obstacles do not reduce the charging efficiency of the new remote charging technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-01-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 10:54 IST
Image Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi on Friday introduced Mi Air Charge Technology, the company's self-developed technology that enables users to remotely charge their electronic devices, eliminating the need for cables or wireless charging stands.

The company's new self-developed isolated charging pile has five phase interference antennas built-in to accurately detect the location of the smartphone. A phase control array composed of 144 antennas transmits millimetre-wide waves directly to the phone through beamforming.

Image Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi says that its new space isolation charging technology will be compatible with smartwatches, bracelets and other wearable devices in the near future.

"Soon our living room devices, including speakers, desk lamps and other small smart home products, will all be built upon a wireless power supply design, completely free of wires, making our living rooms truly wireless," Xiaomi said.

