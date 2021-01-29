Left Menu

January 2021 security patch rolling out for OnePlus 6 / 6T

Apart from bringing the January 2021 Android security patch, the OxygenOS 10.3.8 update also updates the Red Cable Club membership to 1.2.0.2 and the GMS package to 2020.09. The latest update also brings OnePlus Store app to both OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 12:11 IST
January 2021 security patch rolling out for OnePlus 6 / 6T
Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus has started pushing a new software update for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. The OxygenOS 10.3.8 over-the-air (OTA) update brings the January 2021 security patch to both the devices.

As per the OnePlus forum post, this OTA is rolling out in stages which means a limited number of users will receive it initially. The OTA will have a broader rollout in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs.

"For those who were on previous versions for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, we appreciate your active feedback and for reaching out to us. With your help, we have been able to better optimize and improve several key areas," OnePlus wrote in the post.

Apart from bringing the January 2021 Android security patch, the OxygenOS 10.3.8 update also updates the Red Cable Club membership to 1.2.0.2 and the GMS package to 2020.09. The latest update also brings OnePlus Store app to both OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.

Here's the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 10.3.8 update for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T:

System updates

  • Updated MemberShip to 1.2.0.2
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01
  • Updated GMS package to 2020.09

OnePlus Store

  • An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)

OnePlus noted that the rollout is not based on regions, so using a VPN to download this build might not work. You can also check for and install the latest update manually by heading over to the phone's Settings > Software Update

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UN and Western embassies voice concerns amid Myanmar coup fears

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday he was following with great concern developments in Myanmar, where military threats and coup fears have overshadowed the planned opening of parliament. Escalating tension betw...

CCI approves acquisition of Indo Gulf Fertilisers by Indorama

The Competition Commission of India CCI on Friday approved the acquisition of Indo Gulf Fertilisers by Indorama India Pvt Ltd IIPL. This was done under Section 311 of the Competition Act 2002, according to an official statement.The proposed...

Spanish GDP expands 0.4% in Q4 from Q3, contracts record 11% in 2020

Spains economy achieved a timid quarterly growth of 0.4 in the last three months of 2020 from the previous quarter, narrowly avoiding a return to negative territory despite the impact of a strengthening in Covid restrictions since November,...

Union Budget 2021: Exporters urge Finance Minister to increase R&D spends, reduce taxes

By Shailesh Yadav Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget to be presented on February 1 exporters bodies have made a presentation to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and are waiting eagerly for a favourable Budget.They had made a presentation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021