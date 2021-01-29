January 2021 security patch rolling out for OnePlus 6 / 6T

OnePlus has started pushing a new software update for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. The OxygenOS 10.3.8 over-the-air (OTA) update brings the January 2021 security patch to both the devices.

As per the OnePlus forum post, this OTA is rolling out in stages which means a limited number of users will receive it initially. The OTA will have a broader rollout in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs.

"For those who were on previous versions for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, we appreciate your active feedback and for reaching out to us. With your help, we have been able to better optimize and improve several key areas," OnePlus wrote in the post.

Apart from bringing the January 2021 Android security patch, the OxygenOS 10.3.8 update also updates the Red Cable Club membership to 1.2.0.2 and the GMS package to 2020.09. The latest update also brings OnePlus Store app to both OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.

Here's the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 10.3.8 update for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T:

System updates

Updated MemberShip to 1.2.0.2

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01

Updated GMS package to 2020.09

OnePlus Store

An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)

OnePlus noted that the rollout is not based on regions, so using a VPN to download this build might not work. You can also check for and install the latest update manually by heading over to the phone's Settings > Software Update