CBI chief launches agency's revamped website

CBI Director R K Shukla on Friday launched a revamped mobile friendly website of the agency, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:36 IST
CBI Director R K Shukla on Friday launched a revamped mobile friendly website of the agency, officials said. The new CBI portal -- https://cbi.gov.in -- is an attempt to make the internet presence of the agency more visitor friendly, they said.

''Director CBI appreciated the efforts of the team which put in its hard work in coming up with the new portal,'' CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

He said this newly launched web portal is a dynamic and responsive public interface tool having user-friendly content management and administration features. The portal is bilingual (English and Hindi) with role-based access, he said.

