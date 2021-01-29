Left Menu

Short-seller Andrew Left, whose company Citron was one of the hedge fund players to spark this week's battle with small-time traders over GameStop Corp, said in a YouTube video on Friday that his company would no longer publish short-selling research. "As of today, Citron Research will no longer be publishing what can be considered as short-selling reports. The Citron narrative is going to change and have a pivot," Left said in the video.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:56 IST
Citron to stop publishing short-selling research, says Left

Short-seller Andrew Left, whose company Citron was one of the hedge fund players to spark this week's battle with small-time traders over GameStop Corp, said in a YouTube video on Friday that his company would no longer publish short-selling research.

"As of today, Citron Research will no longer be publishing what can be considered as short-selling reports. The Citron narrative is going to change and have a pivot," Left said in the video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPoVv7oX3mw The decision to stop publishing short-selling research comes days after Citron abandoned its bet against GameStop after the video game retailer's value soared almost tenfold in a fortnight.

Earlier during the week, Left shorted GameStop when it traded around $40, expecting it to halve in value, but was later forced to cover Citron's position. "When we started Citron, it was to be against the establishment, but now we've actually become the establishment," Left said on Friday.

