How to become a successful cybersecurity professional

If you are someone who has started their career as a cybersecurity professional, then you have come across the right thing. Everyone knows how to get a job in cybersecurity: you complete your ethical hacking training (or any other cybersecurity training) and get hired. But this article is not about getting a job, it is about becoming the best at it. When it comes to cybersecurity, you shouldn't just rely on your day-to-day work to take you places. In fact, the more proactive you are, the faster you will succeed and the higher you will reach. Read the following tips to know what you can do to join the ranks of your ideals.

Read or learn as much as possible

Reading is the easiest way to learn new things. The more you read, the more you know about new threats, new techniques, and new ways to defend your clients. If you are not an avid reader, subscribe to byte size news publications, or listen to news podcasts or audiobooks by someone you admire in your field. The more you know, the better your chances are at being ahead of your competitors: hackers.

Create value for others

Every successful individual becomes successful because they provide value to others and people value them for that. Other than your job, you should do something that provides value to others, for example, write a cybersecurity blog, start a podcast, create videos related to your specialization, and so on.

Practice your craft

If you are a freelancer, then there will be days when you don't have any work, but that shouldn't mean that you should keep your craft on hold till then. By continuously working on your craft, irrespective of whether you have been given a task or not by your superior, you can achieve high levels of improvement over others and especially, over your previous self.

Upgrade and add on your skills

If you are an offensive security professional, like a CEH expert, for example, then you can upgrade your certification and skills by applying for a higher-level course in penetration testing. Similarly, if you are a forensic expert, then you can learn other skills like incident handling as an add on so that you increase your knowledge base and can bag more work.

Challenge yourself

Taking part in hackathons, Capture The Flag (CTF) challenges, cracking a box in Hack the Box are some of the ways you can keep yourself challenged from time to time. This is something that is extremely important to become successful. If you don't challenge your skills on a regular basis, you will become stagnant with a relatively weaker growth graph.

Network

Networking is one of the most important things that decide how far you will go in your career. If you are not meeting enough people and not making enough connections at your workplace and even outside it, then your window of opportunities will remain shut most of the time. Network as much as you can, with as many people as you can, and make sure your connections are genuine at heart.

Become an expert

Whatever your field of specialization is, make sure you nail it. If you are an ethical hacker, make sure you are the best ethical hacker in the room. Striving for perfection is highly beneficial for your growth, as long as you don't become a slave to it. There are plenty of ways to do this, but a strong will and mindset are your key assists.

