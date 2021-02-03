Left Menu

SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes on landing after test launch

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 02:25 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 02:21 IST
SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes on landing after test launch
Representative image

A SpaceX Starship prototype rocket exploded on landing after an otherwise successful high-altitude experimental launch from Boca Chica, Texas, on Tuesday, in a repeat of an accident that destroyed a previous test rocket.

The Starship SN9 that blew up on its final descent, like the SN8 destroyed before it, was a prototype for the heavy-lift rocket being developed by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private space company to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Sevilla into Copa del Rey last four with win at Almeria

Sevilla overcame second division Almeria 1-0 on Tuesday to reach the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey thanks to a second half header from Lucas Ocampos. Argentine forward Ocampos glanced a cross from Suso into the far corner to break the dea...

Senate confirms Mayorkas as Biden's homeland security chief

The Senate confirmed Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday as President Joe Bidens homeland security secretary, the first Latino to fill a post that will have a central role in the governments response to the coronavirus pandemic, a sweeping Russia...

WHO director-general says COVID-19 vaccine nationalism harmful for all

COVID-19 vaccine nationalism is harmful for all, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday, and said weak cooperation between nations is a major barrier to achieving worldwide vaccination at the s...

EU chief faces grilling over shaky COVID-19 vaccine strategy

EU lawmakers questioned chief executive Ursula von der Leyen for hours on Tuesday over the slow rollout and shortage of COVID-19 vaccines as she took responsibility for an export control plan that angered Britain and Ireland. Three groups i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021