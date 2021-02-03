OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro get OxygenOS Open Beta 6 with January security patch

OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro get OxygenOS Open Beta 6 with January security patchDevdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 21:51 IST
The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have started receiving the OxygenOS Open Beta 6. The latest OxygenOS open beta brings the January 2021 security patch along with a few fixes and optimizations.
Announcing the update, OnePlus said that these builds are sometimes not as stable as its official OTAs generally are. By installing this update, users accept the potential risks.
OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users who have already flashed an Open Beta will receive this new build as an OTA. Here's the complete changelog for the OxygenOS Open Beta 6 for the OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro.
Changelog
System
- Optimized the UI display of the status bar
- Optimized the stability of frame rate and improved the experience when playing games
- Optimized the interface of the Community homepage and make notifications more eye-catching
- Fixed the crash issue where the drop-down menu of Browser
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01
Shelf
- Newly added Dock, a dashboard that displays various information, including daily steps, screen usage time, etc.
- Optimized weather animation effects to improve fluency
Weather
- Optimized animations for sunny and cloudy days for a clearer dynamic display
Gaming Space
- Fixed the issue where notifications could not be turned off in the game in some cases
Gallery
- Optimized the layout of the cloud service interface in the Gallery for a better operation experience
Bluetooth
- Improved the transmission rate of Bluetooth when connecting watches
- READ MORE ON:
- OnePlus 8
- OxygenOS Open Beta 6