OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro get OxygenOS Open Beta 6 with January security patch

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have started receiving the OxygenOS Open Beta 6. The latest OxygenOS open beta brings the January 2021 security patch along with a few fixes and optimizations.

Announcing the update, OnePlus said that these builds are sometimes not as stable as its official OTAs generally are. By installing this update, users accept the potential risks.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users who have already flashed an Open Beta will receive this new build as an OTA. Here's the complete changelog for the OxygenOS Open Beta 6 for the OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro.

Changelog

System

Optimized the UI display of the status bar

Optimized the stability of frame rate and improved the experience when playing games

Optimized the interface of the Community homepage and make notifications more eye-catching

Fixed the crash issue where the drop-down menu of Browser

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01

Shelf

Newly added Dock, a dashboard that displays various information, including daily steps, screen usage time, etc.

Optimized weather animation effects to improve fluency

Weather

Optimized animations for sunny and cloudy days for a clearer dynamic display

Gaming Space

Fixed the issue where notifications could not be turned off in the game in some cases

Gallery

Optimized the layout of the cloud service interface in the Gallery for a better operation experience

Bluetooth