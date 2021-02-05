Google Cloud introduces Apigee X to help businesses achieve digital excellence

Google Cloud has launched a new API management tool called 'Apigee X' that seamlessly combines the company's expertise in AI, security and networking to help enterprises accelerate and globalize their API programs to achieve digital excellence.

"Being an industry leader in the space of API management, and having worked across customers for a decade, we've seen how enterprises can truly transform their businesses by leveraging APIs to build new digital experiences, more powerful and intelligent automation, and more impactful data-driven applications. Today's launch continues to expand what API management can do, and it offers businesses an onramp to achieve digital excellence over the next decade," Amit Zavery, Vice President and General Manager, Business Application Platform, Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post.

Here are the key features of Apigee X:

Global reach and performance

Apigee X makes it easier to harness the power of Cloud CDN, a fast and reliable content delivery network, to maximize the availability and performance of APIs worldwide. Customers can now deploy their APIs across 24 Google Cloud regions and 73 Zones and drive performance with caching across more than 100 network edge locations.

Multi-layer security and privacy

Apigee X provides multiple layers of API security by integrating capabilities like Cloud Armor web application firewall (WAF) for enhanced API security and Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) for authenticating and authorizing access to the Apigee platform.

Image Credit: Google

AI-powered automation

Apigee X applies Google's AI and machine learning capabilities to autonomously detect anomalies, prevent bot attacks, protect sensitive data, predict traffic for peak seasons and ensure APIs adhere to compliance requirements. The platform provides users with the flexibility to store data in the region of your choice.

"As increased digital transformation investments may suggest, competitiveness is increasingly less about transformation ambitions and more about actual transformation. It's not enough to simply use the cloud, have APIs, or even adopt API management. Rather, the requirement is digital excellence: the ability to rapidly and repeatedly deploy and scale, and to consistently deliver on digital programs," Zavery added.

"It involves adopting digital as a core enterprise strategy for building profitable API-based platforms and delivering measurable business outcomes. Helping customers make this leap--from gradual transformation and API-based programs to digital excellence and API-based platforms--has been our core goal for Apigee X."