Internshala Trainings launches ‘Job Oriented Specialisations’ to help Indian graduates secure jobs

Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, has announced the launch of 'Job Oriented Specialisations'. The key highlight of the program is that after successful completion of 4-6 months long industry oriented and academically rigorous specialisations, the students would be able to secure an INR 3 LPA+ fresher job. The program is meant for final year students, recent graduates, and young professionals. The first specialisation being launched is the digital marketing specialisation in which the enrolled students would acquire domain knowledge of digital marketing through video lectures, regular doubt clearing sessions, graded projects and tests, and monthly industry interactions. Other than a specialization certification from Internshala, the program also prepares its students for 7 most popular industry certifications from Google and Hubspot. The digital marketing specialisation is being offered with placement support where students will learn to build a portfolio and a resume customised for digital marketing roles. The specialisation will also feature two career planning sessions (CPS) with industry experts and the students will have access to a career cell which will address their queries related to the job application process, improvement of CV and job application, and will assist them in interview preparation. The successful graduates of the program will be matched with 150,000 companies recruiting on Internshala every year. On the launch of JOS, the founder and CEO of Internshala, Sarvesh Agrawal said, "Internshala Trainings has been striving to skill up Indian students with affordable and beginner-friendly online trainings since 2013. Taking our mission of delivering high-quality education a step ahead, we are now venturing into Job Oriented Specialisations to help students gain advanced practical knowledge and land suitable job opportunities. Our digital marketing specialisation is a job oriented program which would focus on teaching job-specific skills through a comprehensive curriculum and ensuring placement of the enrolled students through customised job matching on Internshala and on other prominent job portals in India."

