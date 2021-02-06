Left Menu

OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T receiving new OxygenOS update

The latest updates bring the January 2021 security patches, a couple of optimizations and several fixes for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8T.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 07:14 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 07:14 IST
A new OxygenOS update is rolling out to the OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T in India and will soon expand to the EU and NA regions.

The new over-the-air (OTA) updates are arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro and as OxygenOS 11.0.7.9 for the OnePlus 8T.

Build numbers

OnePlus 8

  • IN: 11.0.4.4.IN21DA
  • EU: 11.0.4.4.IN21BA
  • NA: 11.0.4.4.IN21AA

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • IN: 11.0.4.4.IN11DA
  • EU: 11.0.4.4.IN11BA
  • NA: 11.0.4.4.IN11AA​

OnePlus 8T

  • IN: 11.0.7.9.KB05DA
  • EU: 11.0.7.10.KB05BA
  • NA: 11.0.7.9.KB05AA​

The latest updates bring the January 2021 security patches, a couple of optimizations and several fixes for all the devices. Here's the complete changelog for the new OxygenOS update for all three devices:

System

  • Optimized the experience of using long screenshots
  • Optimized the UI display effect of the notification bar
  • Improve the stuttering problem of some tripartite applications
  • Fixed the small probability issue that Twitter may freeze
  • Fixed the issue that opening app split-screen may fail
  • Fixed the issue of failure to switch the accent color in a small probability
  • Fixed the inaccurate display of the attribution of some numbers
  • Fixed known issues and improved system stability
  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.01

Gallery

  • Fixed the issue that the video cannot be played in a small probability

Network

  • Fixed the noise issue of 5G calls

OnePlus noted that the new OTAs are incremental in nature, so it will reach a small percentage of users initially. A broader rollout will take place in a few days if there are no critical bugs.

