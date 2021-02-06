OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T receiving new OxygenOS update
A new OxygenOS update is rolling out to the OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T in India and will soon expand to the EU and NA regions.
The new over-the-air (OTA) updates are arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro and as OxygenOS 11.0.7.9 for the OnePlus 8T.
Build numbers
OnePlus 8
- IN: 11.0.4.4.IN21DA
- EU: 11.0.4.4.IN21BA
- NA: 11.0.4.4.IN21AA
OnePlus 8 Pro
- IN: 11.0.4.4.IN11DA
- EU: 11.0.4.4.IN11BA
- NA: 11.0.4.4.IN11AA
OnePlus 8T
- IN: 11.0.7.9.KB05DA
- EU: 11.0.7.10.KB05BA
- NA: 11.0.7.9.KB05AA
The latest updates bring the January 2021 security patches, a couple of optimizations and several fixes for all the devices. Here's the complete changelog for the new OxygenOS update for all three devices:
System
- Optimized the experience of using long screenshots
- Optimized the UI display effect of the notification bar
- Improve the stuttering problem of some tripartite applications
- Fixed the small probability issue that Twitter may freeze
- Fixed the issue that opening app split-screen may fail
- Fixed the issue of failure to switch the accent color in a small probability
- Fixed the inaccurate display of the attribution of some numbers
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
- Updated Android security patch to 2021.01
Gallery
- Fixed the issue that the video cannot be played in a small probability
Network
- Fixed the noise issue of 5G calls
OnePlus noted that the new OTAs are incremental in nature, so it will reach a small percentage of users initially. A broader rollout will take place in a few days if there are no critical bugs.
