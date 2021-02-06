OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T receiving new OxygenOS update

A new OxygenOS update is rolling out to the OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T in India and will soon expand to the EU and NA regions.

The new over-the-air (OTA) updates are arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro and as OxygenOS 11.0.7.9 for the OnePlus 8T.

Build numbers

OnePlus 8

IN: 11.0.4.4.IN21DA

EU: 11.0.4.4.IN21BA

NA: 11.0.4.4.IN21AA

OnePlus 8 Pro

IN: 11.0.4.4.IN11DA

EU: 11.0.4.4.IN11BA

NA: 11.0.4.4.IN11AA​

OnePlus 8T

IN: 11.0.7.9.KB05DA

EU: 11.0.7.10.KB05BA

NA: 11.0.7.9.KB05AA​

The latest updates bring the January 2021 security patches, a couple of optimizations and several fixes for all the devices. Here's the complete changelog for the new OxygenOS update for all three devices:

System

Optimized the experience of using long screenshots

Optimized the UI display effect of the notification bar

Improve the stuttering problem of some tripartite applications

Fixed the small probability issue that Twitter may freeze

Fixed the issue that opening app split-screen may fail

Fixed the issue of failure to switch the accent color in a small probability

Fixed the inaccurate display of the attribution of some numbers

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Updated Android security patch to 2021.01

Gallery

Fixed the issue that the video cannot be played in a small probability

Network

Fixed the noise issue of 5G calls

OnePlus noted that the new OTAs are incremental in nature, so it will reach a small percentage of users initially. A broader rollout will take place in a few days if there are no critical bugs.