Left Menu

Chinese regulators call in Tesla over customer complaints

It sold 15,484 China-made vehicles in January. The industry ministry in May urged Tesla to ensure consistency in its China-made vehicles after some Chinese customers complained about less advanced computer chips in their cars.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:41 IST
Chinese regulators call in Tesla over customer complaints

Chinese government officials have met representatives from U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc over reports from consumers about battery fires, unexpected acceleration and failures in over-the-air software updates, according to a Chinese regulator. China's State Administration for Market Regulation said in a social media post on Monday that its officials, along with those from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Emergency Management, Cyberspace Administration and Ministry of Transportation, had met Tesla "recently", without giving a date.

The officials urged Tesla to operate according to China's laws and protect customer rights, the regulator said. Tesla is building Model 3 electric sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles at its Shanghai factory. It sold 15,484 China-made vehicles in January.

The industry ministry in May urged Tesla to ensure consistency in its China-made vehicles after some Chinese customers complained about less advanced computer chips in their cars. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its shares were down around 0.5% in pre-market hours.

China, the world's biggest auto market, is pushing the industry to make more electric vehicles as it tries to reduce air pollution. Sales of electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen-powered vehicles in China are forecast to rise to 20% of all new car sales by 2025 from just 5% now, the State Council said last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Zidane still believes in himself but unsure of future

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says he still has a top team despite a difficult campaign and believes he retains the support of the club but could not give any guarantees he would remain in charge until next year. Zidane had a fiery exch...

UK terror threat level lowered from severe to substantial, attacks remain likely

The UKs terror threat level has been lowered from severe to substantial, which indicates that instead of an attack being highly likely they are now categorised as likely, Home Secretary Priti Patel informed the House of Commons on Monday.In...

Dutch government halts overseas adoptions after criticism

The Dutch government suspended adoptions from foreign countries Monday after an investigative committee report criticised past ruling coalitions for being too passive in the face of years of reported abuses including impoverished mothers be...

More than Rs 2.5 cr revenue collected from ILP permits:Manipur CM

Manipur earned over Rs 2.5 crore by wayof issuing Inner Line Permit ILP last year, Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed the legislative assembly Monday.A sum of Rs 2,52,78,000 came to the state from releasing1,62,902 ILP from January 1 to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021