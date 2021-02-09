UK PM Johnson appoints new spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed a new spokesman on Tuesday, hiring Max Blain, a senior official who has previously worked as a deputy spokesman in Johnson's office.

The spokesman is, among other duties, responsible for a daily briefing with parliamentary reporters. Blain will take up his post in April. His predecessor was promoted to director of communications last year.

