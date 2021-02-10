Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 12:43 IST
Samsung's Bengaluru R&D centre to explore multi-device
Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday it will explore multi-device intelligence, beyond5G, blockchain and data science areas over the next five years at its research and development (R&D) facility here.

Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore (SRI-B), Samsungslargest R&D facility outside Korea, is celebrating its 25years in India.

Over the years, it has grown into an advanced R&D center for Samsung globally, with excellence in wireless communications, multimedia and image processing, artificial intelligence in vision, voice and text technologies andInternet of Things (IoT), a company statement said on Wednesday.

''Over the next five years, SRI-B to explore multi-DeviceIntelligence, beyond 5G, Blockchain and Data Scienceareaseven as it continues to create strong differentiation for Samsung through innovations in camera technologies, artificial intelligence, and 5G'', it said.

SRI-B, which was set up in 1996, will continue to work on advanced R&D areas such as 5G, AI, IoT, cloud services, as well as on India-specific innovations for Samsung Galaxy smartphones, it was stated.

SRI-B engineers have filed over 3,200 patents so far over the last three years there has been a 4X increase in the number of patents being filed annually, the statement said.

In this period, there has been an increase in Gen Z and millennial engineers at SRI-B filing patents and around 80per cent of the patent creators were engineers who filed patents for the first time in their careers.

''It has been an incredible journey since 1996 as SRI-B has been Samsungs pillar of strength.

As we complete yet another milestone, we will focus on breakthrough innovations with our refreshed R&D strategy that will lead to the shaping of new global lifestyles inspired from India,'' said managing Director, SRI-B, Dipesh Shah.

On the digital infrastructure side, virtualization and containerization will be the key technology focus areas forSRI-B going forward.

It will also focus on intensifying community-building programs with services like 'Samsung Find' that enables users to help each other in tracing devices, the statement said.

''Since its set up in 1996, SRI-B has worked on many cutting edge technologies and has had many firsts 3Gnetworks, the worlds first 4G, 5G networks, voice over LTE and engineers at the center have made significant contributions to Samsung Galaxy smartphones and Samsungnetworks'', it said.

