Saudi's Mobily extends managed services contract with Nokia

Saudi telecom operator Mobily has extended its managed services contract with Nokia for a further three years, the Finnish telecom giant announced on Wednesday.

Commenting on the extended partnership, Tareq Khalaf, head of the customer team at Nokia, said, "This deal showcases our continued commitment to support Mobily's network at superior quality levels. We are driven to deliver streamlined operations that help our customers respond quickly to fast-changing user demands. Together with Mobily, we'll be able to connect with a broader ecosystem and deliver the highest degree of efficiency."

As part of the extended managed services partnership, Nokia will be managing and maintaining Mobily's radio and transport network in the capital city of Riyadh and other regions in Saudi Arabia. Nokia will support a range of operating capabilities, enabling the Saudi operator to offer a superior user experience through improved service and network performance.

Further, Mobily will utilize Nokia's Global Delivery Centers (GDC), which will bring uniquely-skilled staff, tools and world-class operational capabilities throughout the managed services scope. Leveraging Nokia's service delivery excellence, Mobily will also focus on expansion and bring new services to the Saudi market.

"Partnership with Nokia marks a new chapter in our collaboration and complements our business objectives. We look forward to further enhancing the end-user experience through continuous improvement of our network quality and service agility," said Alaa Malki, CTO at Mobily.