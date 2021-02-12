Left Menu

Omega Seiki launches electric three-wheeler for last mile delivery

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 19:27 IST
Omega Seiki launches electric three-wheeler for last mile delivery

Omega Seiki Mobility on Friday unveiled its refrigerated electric three-wheeler Rage+ Frost in collaboration with TransACNR for the last mile delivery, particularly COVID-19 vaccine, at the India Auto Show here.

The all-new Rage+ Frost, which aims at providing 360-degree logistic solutions, will be available pan-India in a couple of months, the Anglian Omega Network company said in a release.

The refrigerated carriage has purposely been designed for pharmaceuticals and food delivery, with the battery-powered vehicle having the capacity to store vaccines for 72 hours in a stationary state at a temperature as low as -20 degrees celsius, Omega Seiki said.

The company in November last year announced partnering with air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions provider for buses and trucks Trans ACNR for design simulation, testing and product development of refrigerated containers for integration in two, three and four-wheeled electric vehicles.

''The OSM was working to develop a product, which will help to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine. We are excited to launch Rage+ Frost in the market, which will help the country in the last-mile delivery of the vaccine, '' said Uday Narang, Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility. The e-vehicle runs on zero maintenance Lithium-ion battery technology with a swappable option. The aerodynamic design offers a low cost of running at Rs. 0.5/km, the release said.

''By joining hands, we bring the last mile delivery of products like food, pharma in a temperature controlled environment to our customers. Vaccine delivery will be a major project for us. We are very pleased to launch Rage+ Frost through OSM and Trans ACNR collaboration,'' Shatrughan Kumar, MD, TRANS ACNR, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi High Court grants anticipatory bail to financial fraud accused

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to a woman accused of financial fraud, who is allegedly involved in creating fake firms, claiming fraudulent tax benefit of Rs 45 crore and is facing an enquiry under the Central Good...

Malpass says G7 discussed vaccinations, climate, inequality, debt reduction

World Bank President David Malpass said that G7 finance leaders on Friday had a good discussion of inequality, COVID-19 vaccinations, climate change, economic vulnerabilities and debt reduction for, poor countries.On Twitter, Malpass said h...

Kuwait reports 1,021 new COVID-19 cases, 176,052 in total

Kuwait City Kuwait, February 12 ANIXinhua Kuwait reported on Friday 1,021 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 176,052. The Kuwaiti Health Ministry also announced seven more deaths, taking the d...

Japan expected to approve Pfizer vaccine

Japans health minister says the efficacy of Pfizer vaccine was endorsed by a ministry panel, paving the way for a final approval within days.Health Minister Norihisa Tamura says a formal approval is expected Sunday. The vaccine is already a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021