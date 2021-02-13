Navy divers slither down from chopper with sniffer dogs

Navy divers slither down from chopper with sniffer dogsPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-02-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 23:38 IST
The Indian Navy on Saturday carried out a maiden exercise of slithering down from a helicopter with explosive-sniffing dogs.
''Clearance divers of Western Naval Command slithered down from a naval helicopter to an offshore platform with two explosive sniffing dogs Minki and Mukti as a part of simulated bomb threat,'' the Navy said on Twitter.
''Such exercise is regularly carried out but this time it was done with canines as well. The dogs slithered down with their trainers and completed the exercise,'' said an official of the Western Naval Command.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Navy
- The Indian Navy
- Western Naval Command
- Minki
- Mukti
ALSO READ
Navy seeks return of popular Wisconsin badger statue
Sidharth Shukla clocks 1 mn followers on Twitter
Govt asks Twitter to block 250 tweets/accounts for 'provocative' posts linked to farmers' protest
Twitter 'withholds' multiple accounts linked to farmers’ protest
Twitter 'withholds' account of Prasar Bharti CEO