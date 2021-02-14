United Arab Emirates publishes first photo from Mars probe
The United Arab Emirates on Sunday published the first image for its Mars probe now circling the red planet. The picture, taken Wednesday, shows sunlight just coming across the surface of Mars. The image comes from its Amal, or Hope, space probe.PTI | Dubai | Updated: 14-02-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 15:30 IST
The United Arab Emirates on Sunday published the first image for its Mars probe now circling the red planet. The picture, taken Wednesday, shows sunlight just coming across the surface of Mars. It shows Mars' north pole, as well as Mars' largest volcano, Olympus Mons. The image comes from its “Amal,” or “Hope,” space probe. The probe swung into orbit around Mars on Tuesday in a triumph for the Arab world's first interplanetary mission.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Abu Dhabi T10: Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara fire Delhi Bulls to emphatic win over Maratha Arabians
Russia and Turkey open monitoring centre for Nagorno-Karabakh
United Arab Emirates says it will offer citizenship to some
Bangla Tigers down Maratha Arabians in Abu Dhabi T10
Abu Dhabi T10: All-round display helps Bangla Tigers defeat Maratha Arabians