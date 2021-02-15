Left Menu

Xech Designs India’s First Stethoscope Sterilizer

This compact, portable innovatively designed medical device is created to ensure the safest possible way to sterilize a stethoscope head between two patients to prevent any unhygienic cross-contamination arising out of Healthcare-Associated Infections HAIs.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 13:28 IST
Xech Designs India’s First Stethoscope Sterilizer
Image Credit: ANI

Business Wire India XECH, India's emerging innovator brand, has launched XECH STEROSTET – one-of-its-kind and India's first Stethoscope Sterilizer which uses a special UV-C GI Technology to effectively sterilize stethoscopes diaphragms of all sizes up to 99.9999%.

The stethoscope is the most commonly used instrument in any medical environment from private clinics to general wards in hospitals. According to the latest studies by WHO, Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAI), more commonly known as nosocomial infections, affect hundreds of millions of patients. Stethoscope's diaphragms randomly sampled in healthcare facilities were found to be contaminated by nosocomial pathogens. These may result in diseases like H1N1, Influenza, COVID-19, Tuberculosis, etc. putting both patients and the medical professional's life in danger. The WHO & the CDC have stressed the importance of post-examination hygiene between two patients which also includes decontamination of a stethoscope head. The commonly used method to decontaminate the stethoscope head right now is using hand sanitizers or sanitizing wipes, which is not recommended as it can damage the apparatus.

While necessity is the mother of inventions, Xech had begun its research to develop the SteroStet around two years ago. SteroStet is a device that effectively sterilizes a stethoscope diaphragm without using any chemicals or liquids and preserves the longevity of the expensive medical apparatus.

Xech's initiative to develop a medical device that would help with Post Examination Hygiene became the need of the hour; with the world battling with the Novel Corona Virus Pandemic. After extensive innovation & working hand to hand with some of the biggest doctors in India, Xech created India's first Stethoscope sterilizer, SteroStet. This compact, portable & innovatively designed medical device is created to ensure the safest possible way to sterilize a stethoscope head between two patients to prevent any unhygienic cross-contamination arising out of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs). The stethoscope is sterilized in merely 5 minutes while you switch from one patient to another; using cutting-edge UV-C GI Technology. It also comes with in-built intelligent sensors to ensure safe, smooth, hassle-free & quick stethoscope sterilization possible.

Speaking with determination Mr. Pranay Punjabi, Founder of Xech says, "We are on a mission. We want to strengthen & support India's healthcare system & provide every medical practitioner & healthcare worker with a safe & effective device while they keep us safe. At the same time, we wanted the device to be so convenient & easy to use that it becomes an integral part of their post-examination hygiene." Here are some key features of XechSterostet, built with a combination of user & market insights, driven by the medical community:• XechSteroStet is specifically designed to facilitate post-examination hygiene in the safest & quickest way possible• Its embedded with a cutting-edge UV-C GI Technology that is effective to sterilize stethoscope diaphragms• XechSteroStet comes with a Quad-sense Technology, packed with four advanced sensors in the processor to ensure the safest possible sterilization, no matter the size of the stethoscope diaphragm or the angle it's placed in• The XechSteroStet (Patented design) is tested in a NABL approved laboratory against S. Aureus, E.coli& Candida where they found log 6 reductions making it 99.9999% effective• XechSteroStet comes with a dense lithium polymer battery that allows 100 sterilization cycles of 5-minutes each on a single-one-hour charge• XechSteroStet has been designed in a way that it can be mounted on a wall, or placed on a desk, and is portable enough to be carried around in a bag so that it is always around and ready to help.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3 killed, 1 injured in car-truck collision in MP

Three people have been killed andone person injured after their car collided head-on with atruck in Madhya Pradeshs Ratlam district, police said onMonday.The accident occurred around Monday midnight onNamli-Panched road and the truck overtu...

Xech Designs India’s First Stethoscope Sterilizer

Business Wire India XECH, Indias emerging innovator brand, has launched XECH STEROSTET one-of-its-kind and Indias first Stethoscope Sterilizer which uses a special UV-C GI Technology to effectively sterilize stethoscopes diaphragms of all ...

Cricket-Kohli, Ashwin fifties help India stretch lead to 416

Virat Kohli produced a batting masterclass on a turning track, and Ravichandran Ashwin smashed an unbeaten fifty, as India stretched their lead to 416 at tea on day three of the second test against England on Monday.The home side lost five ...

Anatomy of a conspiracy: With COVID, China took leading role

The rumors began almost as soon as the disease itself. Claims that a foreign adversary had unleashed a bioweapon emerged at the fringes of Chinese social media the same day China first reported the outbreak of a mysterious virus.Watch out f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021