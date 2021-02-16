When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

Honor's latest fitness band, the Honor Band 6, initially made its debut in China in November 2020 and last month the fitness tracker was announced for global markets.

As far as Honor Band 6's India launch is concerned, the band was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website in late November 2020. It's nearly three months since the Honor Band 6 appeared on the BIS database with model number ARG-B19, still, there is no official word around its launch in India.

Since there has been no official announcement, we can expect the device to land in India very soon as it has already cleared the BIS certification.

Honor Band 6: Specifications & features

The Honor Band 6 boasts a rectangular dial and a 2.5D curved glass. It has a 1.47-inch AMOLED colour touch display with 198 x 368-pixels resolution and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

The fitness tracker is backed by a 180mAh battery that can last up to 14 days with basic use and up to 10 days in heavy-usage scenarios. The device can fully charge in about 65 minutes via fast magnetic charging.

Coming to the health and wellness monitoring features, the Honor Band 6 packs 10 professional sports modes including Outdoor Running, Indoor Running, Swimming, Free Training, Indoor Walking, Outdoor Walking, Rowing Machine, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling and Elliptical Trainer. The band supports 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation levels measurement, sleep quality monitoring and Female Cycle Tracker.

Other smart features onboard the band include- message reminders, Phone Finder, weather updates, idle alerts, Remote camera and music control, to name a few.

Honor Band 6: Expected price

In China, the standard or the non-NFC variant of the Honor Band 6 is priced at CNY249 (approx. Rs 2,800) while globally it carries a price tag of USD35 (approx. Rs 2,545). So, we can expect the Honor Band 6 to be priced at around Rs 2,500 in India.