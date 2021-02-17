Nokia partners with Elisa to drive private mobile network deployment

Finnish telecom giants Nokia and Elisa are partnering in a joint go-to-market alliance to drive the deployment of industrial-grade private mobile network, a key enabler of digital transformation, in Finland.

While Nokia is a leader in the private wireless segment with more than 260 large enterprise customers across industries worldwide, Elisa already has experience deploying private 5G and LTE network solutions in several Finnish industrial sites, ports, mining and hospitals. The fresh collaboration will help Finnish organizations accelerate digitalization and adopt Industry 4.0 solutions to boost productivity.

The collaboration will see Nokia and Elisa leveraging new and existing radio network infrastructure to deploy mission-critical, industrial-grade private networks with Finnish businesses with an initial focus on markets such as maritime and ports, mining, manufacturing, logistics and utilities. Using private mobile networks, these industries will be able to deploy internet of things (IoT), machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) for automation, safety and productivity gains.

The partnership will also utilize the recent agreement that sees Nokia continue its long-standing relationship with Elisa as a strategic supply partner of 5G RAN nationwide. Besides, both the companies align their industry-leading resources to drive marketplace campaigns, share competency development and advance technical co-operation, Nokia said in a press release on Wednesday.

Commenting on the partnership, Timo Katajisto, Executive Vice President, Corporate Customers, Elisa, said, "With this partnership, the two leading Finnish telecommunication companies join forces to create a dream team that will take our combined private mobile network enterprise offering to a new level. Elisa and Nokia are global forerunners in network quality and 5G, and we have already begun joint deployment of both 5G and LTE private mobile networks in different industries and use cases for Finnish enterprises."

Private mobile networking is a disruptive technology that provides reliable high bandwidth connectivity and low latency needed to drive automation, ensure safety and security, and achieve new levels of quality, efficiency and output.