Left Menu

News Corp signs news partnership deal with Google

The deal comes after years of public feuding between Murdoch and Google, most recently in Australia, where Google has threatened to shut down its search engine to avoid "unworkable" content laws. It is a capstone for the 89-year-old media mogul, his son Lachlan and News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson to seek compensation for premium content from platforms.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 20:49 IST
News Corp signs news partnership deal with Google

News Corp struck a global news deal with Alphabet Inc's Google, the Rupert Murdoch-controlled media company said on Wednesday, in one of the most extensive deals of its kind with big tech. The companies will develop a subscription platform, share advertising revenue through Google's ad technology services, build out audio journalism and develop video journalism by YouTube. The deal comes after years of public feuding between Murdoch and Google, most recently in Australia, where Google has threatened to shut down its search engine to avoid "unworkable" content laws.

It is a capstone for the 89-year-old media mogul, his son Lachlan and News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson to seek compensation for premium content from platforms. Murdoch previously secured payments from Apple Inc and Facebook Inc for their Apple News and Facebook News products. The company declined to comment on financial details of the deal.

The News Corp deal comes after Google agreed to pay $76 million over three years to a group of 121 French news publishers to end a more than year-long copyright spat, documents seen by Reuters show. In Australia, the country's two largest free-to-air television broadcasters have struck deals with Google collectively worth A$60 million ($47 million) a year, according to media reports.

Google has also moved to secure deals with major publishers in the U.K., Germany, Brazil and Argentina. The Australian deals come days before the government plans to pass laws that would allow it to appoint an arbitrator to set Google's content fees if it cannot strike a deal privately, a factor that government and media figures held up as a turning point for negotiations which stalled a year earlier.

In January, the Reuters news agency, a division of Thomson Reuters Corp, struck a deal with Google to be the first global news provider for Google's News Showcase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra Cabinet approves 'caravan tourism' policy

Against the backdrop of COVID-19 and need for safe travel, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved a new caravan tourism policy that seeks to provide incentives to tour operators and at the same time boost employment opportunities in ...

PM Modi to address Visva- Bharati university convocation on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the convocation of the Visva-Bharati University on Friday via video conferencing, the Prime Ministers Office said.West Bengal Governor and Rector of Visva-Bharati Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Education M...

UP STF arrests aide of animal husbandry scam mastermind

The Uttar Pradesh Polices Special Task Force on Wednesday said it has arrested one more person in connection with the Rs 9.72-crore fraud related to a state animal husbandry department tender.A team of Lucknow STF arrested accused Amit Mish...

Tennis-Tsitsipas attains 'nirvana' on court to take down Nadal

Stefanos Tsitsipas credited his stellar comeback win against Rafa Nadal in Wednesdays Australian Open quarter-final to his peace of mind, saying he had attained a state of nirvana during the match despite falling back by two sets. For the f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021