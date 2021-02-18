Left Menu

Facebook restricts publishers, users in Australia from sharing news content

Facebook Inc will block news content from being read and shared in its news feed in Australia, drawing a line in the sand against a proposed Australian law that would require it and Alphabet Inc’s Google to pay the country's news publishers for content.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 01:21 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 01:15 IST
Facebook restricts publishers, users in Australia from sharing news content
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Facebook Inc will block news content from being read and shared in its news feed in Australia, drawing a line in the sand against a proposed Australian law that would require it and Alphabet Inc's Google to pay the country's news publishers for content. The move, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, represents a divergence in responses among the big tech giants under attack by news publishers, which have blamed the companies for destroying their advertising business.

The Australian federal government has said it plans to put the legislation, which effectively force Google and Facebook to strike deals with media companies or have fees set for them, to a vote in the coming weeks. Google has also threatened to shut down its search engine in the country to avoid "unworkable" content laws even as it has secured deals with publishers in the U.K., Germany, France, Brazil and Argentina for its Google News Showcase product.

On Wednesday, Google reached a landmark global deal with News Corp, owner of the Wall Street Journal and two-thirds of Australia's major city newspapers, to develop a subscription platform and share advertising revenue. Facebook said the proposed legislation "fundamentally misunderstands" the relationship between tech platforms and publishers, adding that it has helped Australian publishers earn about AU$407 million last year through referrals.

The social media giant, which has long been criticized for allowing misinformation to flourish on its platforms, said Australian users will not be able read or share news content on its sites, and Australian news publishers will be restricted posting or sharing content on Facebook pages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Microsoft Office app expands to iPad; combines Word, Excel & PowerPoint tools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook blocks news content in Australia as it blasts proposed law

Facebook Inc will block news content from being read and shared in its news feed in Australia, drawing a line in the sand against a proposed Australian law that would require it and Alphabet Incs Google to pay the countrys news publishers f...

U.S. calls for fair and transparent legal process for 'Hotel Rwanda hero'

The United States on Wednesday urged the Rwandan government to provide humane treatment and a fair and transparent legal process in the case of Paul Rusesabagina, the hotelier depicted as a hero in a Hollywood film about Rwandas 1994 genoci...

Soccer-Arsenal's Arteta backs struggling Willian to come good

Criticism of Arsenal midfielder Willian after a few sub-par performances was not unfair but the Brazilian will soon return to top form, his manager Mikel Arteta said on Wednesday. Willian, 32, arrived on a free transfer from Chelsea last ye...

UPDATE 3-'Ice everywhere' as Texans brave cold, 2.7 million homes lack power

Millions of Texans braved their third day without heat on Wednesday following a punishing winter storm that has killed at least 21 people, as icy conditions threatened to hamstring the countrys second-largest state and the surrounding regio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021