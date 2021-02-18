Left Menu

Facebook expands climate change center in push for credible information

The social media giant had launched the center in September to elevate credible sources on climate change amid mounting criticism for its role in the spread of misinformation on the issue. The center, which is already there in France, Germany, Britain and the United States, will be available in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, India and Indonesia, among other countries starting Thursday, Facebook said in a blog post https://about.fb.com/news/2021/02/connecting-people-with-credible-climate-change-information.

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it was expanding its climate science information center to several countries and adding new features like a section featuring facts that debunk common climate myths. The social media giant had launched the center in September to elevate credible sources on climate change amid mounting criticism for its role in the spread of misinformation on the issue.

