Australia remains committed to implement media payment law, treasurer says

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 19-02-2021 05:09 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 05:09 IST
Australia Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Friday said he had informed Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg the country remained committed to implementing the proposed media payment law.

"We talked through their remaining issues and agreed our respective teams would work through them immediately. We'll talk again over the weekend," Frydenberg said in a tweet.

Facebook on Thursday blocked news feeds in Australia in a surprise escalation of a dispute with the government over a law to require it to share revenue from news.

