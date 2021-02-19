Left Menu

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Back in November 2020, the Honor Band 6 was spotted on the BIS certification website. Since then, Honor fans have been eagerly waiting for its launch in India. The fitness tracker was initially launched in China in November 2020.

A new Honor battery that likely belongs to the much-awaited Honor Band 6 has received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, suggesting that the fitness band will be launched in India soon.

According to popular tipster Mukul Sharma, the battery (HB351731EFW ) which was recently certified by the BIS had a capacity of 180mAh, same as the Honor Band 6.

Honor Band 6: Specifications

The Honor Band 6 features a 1.47-inch AMOLED colour screen with a side function button. Unlike its predecessors, it comes with a large rectangular display with a 2.5D curved glass on top.

Backed by a 180mAh battery, the Honor Band 6 is claimed to last up to 14 days in typical usage scenarios and up to 10 days in heavy usage scenarios. The band supports magnetic fast charging that takes about 65 minutes to fully charge it.

As for health and fitness monitoring features, the band comes with 10 professional sports modes and a SpO2 sensor for measuring the blood oxygen saturation levels. Further, the fitness tracker supports 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, sleep quality monitoring and Female Cycle Tracker.

The Honor Band 6 packs other smart functions such as message reminders, remote camera and music control, weather updates and idle alerts, among others. The band measures 43mm x 25.4mm x 11.45mm and weighs about 18g without straps.

The Honor Band 6 is expected to be priced around Rs 2,500 in India.

