Microsoft introduces rSSD commercial spares for Surface Pro 7+

Currently, the SSD kit is available in four sizes- 128GB, 256GB,512GB and 1TB - and will work for Surface Pro 7+ only and not for Surface Pro X or Surface Laptop Go. Each rSSD kit includes a single certified refurbished SSD and SSD screw.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 24-02-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 12:30 IST
Microsoft has announced the availability of Removal SSD commercial spares for Surface Pro 7+. With this, the company hopes to make it easier for commercial customers to retain their data on Surface Pro 7+ devices.

"We listened to customer feedback about the critical importance of retaining confidential data and reducing the downtime incurred by a servicing issue. That's why we're pleased to announce that beginning today, commercial customers in the U.S. will be able to purchase Microsoft Surface Removal SSDs (rSSDs), enabling their IT technicians to service devices onsite," Microsoft wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Surface rSSDs will initially be available in the U.S. only and will gradually roll out to all Surface regions.

Commercial Spares are intended for use by enterprise customers only, so they are not available for purchase in the regular consumer channels. To order refurbished SSDs via regular commercial channels, customers need to reach out to a Surface specialist or their regional reseller.

