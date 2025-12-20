Future Political Ramifications of BJP's Historical Revisions

Telangana Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud sharply criticized the BJP for trying to erase Mahatma Gandhi's legacy. Goud led a protest at Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Secunderabad against replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the VB-G RAM G Bill.

The Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of attempting to rewrite history and change India's secular Constitution. Despite opposition protests, the NDA government remained firm on the new bill, showing what the Congress claims is the BJP's dislike for Gandhi.

The Congress remains confident about a future resurgence under Rahul Gandhi, citing recent electoral setbacks faced by BJP in Telangana as evidence of a shift in political dynamics. The protest saw participation from several state ministers and Congress workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)