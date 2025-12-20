Left Menu

Future Political Ramifications of BJP's Historical Revisions

Telangana Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud criticized BJP's efforts to remove Mahatma Gandhi's legacy amid a protest against replacing MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G Bill. The Congress contends that the BJP's historical revisions won't erase Gandhi's impact on India, predicting a BJP downfall and Congress resurgence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-12-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 15:24 IST
Future Political Ramifications of BJP's Historical Revisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud sharply criticized the BJP for trying to erase Mahatma Gandhi's legacy. Goud led a protest at Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Secunderabad against replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the VB-G RAM G Bill.

The Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of attempting to rewrite history and change India's secular Constitution. Despite opposition protests, the NDA government remained firm on the new bill, showing what the Congress claims is the BJP's dislike for Gandhi.

The Congress remains confident about a future resurgence under Rahul Gandhi, citing recent electoral setbacks faced by BJP in Telangana as evidence of a shift in political dynamics. The protest saw participation from several state ministers and Congress workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025