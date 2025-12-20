Future Political Ramifications of BJP's Historical Revisions
Telangana Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud criticized BJP's efforts to remove Mahatma Gandhi's legacy amid a protest against replacing MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G Bill. The Congress contends that the BJP's historical revisions won't erase Gandhi's impact on India, predicting a BJP downfall and Congress resurgence.
- Country:
- India
Telangana Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud sharply criticized the BJP for trying to erase Mahatma Gandhi's legacy. Goud led a protest at Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Secunderabad against replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the VB-G RAM G Bill.
The Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of attempting to rewrite history and change India's secular Constitution. Despite opposition protests, the NDA government remained firm on the new bill, showing what the Congress claims is the BJP's dislike for Gandhi.
The Congress remains confident about a future resurgence under Rahul Gandhi, citing recent electoral setbacks faced by BJP in Telangana as evidence of a shift in political dynamics. The protest saw participation from several state ministers and Congress workers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SIT Probes Alleged Phone Tapping Scandal in Telangana
Political Controversy in Telangana: Speaker's Ruling Sparks Debate
Congress Sweeps Telangana Gram Panchayat Elections
Congress Clinches Major Victory in Telangana Panchayat Elections
Political Uproar: MGNREGA Repeal Sparks Controversy in Telangana