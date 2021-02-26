Left Menu

UK seeks G7 consensus on digital competition after Facebook blackout

Britain is seeking to build a consensus among G7 nations on how to stop large technology companies exploiting their dominance, warning that there can be no repeat of Facebook's one-week media blackout in Australia. We will prevent these firms from exploiting their dominance to the detriment of people and the businesses that rely on them," Britain's digital minister Oliver Dowden said on Friday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-02-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 21:43 IST
UK seeks G7 consensus on digital competition after Facebook blackout

Britain is seeking to build a consensus among G7 nations on how to stop large technology companies exploiting their dominance, warning that there can be no repeat of Facebook's one-week media blackout in Australia. Facebook's row with the Australian government over payment for local news, although now resolved, has increased international focus on the power wielded by tech corporations.

"We will hold these companies to account and bridge the gap between what they say they do and what happens in practice. We will prevent these firms from exploiting their dominance to the detriment of people and the businesses that rely on them," Britain's digital minister Oliver Dowden said on Friday. Dowden said recent events had strengthened his view that digital markets do not currently function properly, speaking after a meeting with Facebook's Vice-President for Global Affairs, Nick Clegg - a former British deputy prime minister.

"I put these concerns to Facebook and set out our interest in levelling the playing field to enable proper commercial relationships to be formed. We must avoid such nuclear options being taken again," Dowden said in a statement. Britain will host a meeting of G7 leaders in June and is seeking to build consensus there for coordinated action.

Australia has also been invited to the June meeting of the G7, which comprises the United States, Japan, Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Canada. "I’ll be raising these issues with my counterparts in the G7 with a view to promoting competitive, innovative digital markets while protecting the free speech and journalism that underpin our democracy and precious liberties," Dowden said.

Britain is currently working on a new competition regime aimed at giving consumers more control over their data and more choice. Separately it is also introducing legislation that could regulate social media platforms to prevent the spread of illegal or extremist content and bullying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Five protesters die, dozens injured in clashes in Iraqi cityAt least five protesters were killed and more than 175 people injured on Friday in clashes between demonstrators and security f...

Police: Infamous gang leader killed after prison breakout

One of Haitis most powerful gang leaders, Arnel Joseph, was killed on Friday, a day after he and dozens of other inmates in a prison breakout that left at least eight people dead, including the prison director, authorities said.Police spoke...

Biden brings empathy to storm-battered Texas, security official lays out state's mistakes

U.S. President Joe Biden met with volunteers at a food bank, toured a health center and visited an emergency operations facility on Friday to assess recovery efforts from a severe Texas winter storm while an aide blamed state government for...

US advisers endorse single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from J&J

US health advisers endorsed a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson Johnson on Friday, putting the nation on the cusp of adding an easier-to-use option to fight the pandemic.The Food and Drug Administration is expected to quickly follow t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021