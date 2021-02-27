Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-02-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 10:36 IST
Countdown begins for PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 mission

The countdown for the launch of the PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 mission commenced on Saturday from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

PSLV-C51 rocket, which is the 53rd mission of PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle), will launch Amazonia-1 of Brazil as primary satellite and 18 co-passenger satellites from Sriharikota, about 100 km from Chennai, Bengaluru- headquartered Indian Space Research Organisation said in a statement.

The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1024hours on February 28, subject to weather conditions.

The countdown began at 0854 hours.

PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO's commercial arm.

NSIL is undertaking this mission under a commercial arrangement with Seattle, US-based satellite rideshare and mission management provider, Spaceflight Inc.

Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

''This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory'', the statement said.

The 18 co-passenger satellites are -- four from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (three UNITYsats from a consortium of three Indian academic institutes and one Satish Dhawan Sat from Space Kidz India) and 14 from NSIL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

