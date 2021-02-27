Tokyo reports 337 new daily coronavirus infections

Tokyo reports 337 new daily coronavirus infectionsReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-02-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 11:55 IST
Tokyo reported 337 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, its government said.
Japan said on Friday it would lift at the end of this month a state of emergency in six prefectures, a week earlier than scheduled, although the curbs would stay until early March in Tokyo and three other prefectures.
